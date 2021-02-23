Aaron Rodgers’ Jeopardy guest-hosting stint starts on April 5

USA TODAY Sports

If you want to see Aaron Rodgers on TV before football season begins, mark your calendars for April 5.

Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that’s when Rodgers’ 10-show guest-hosting stint on Jeopardy begins.

Other guest hosts include Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Long-time host Alex Trebek died in November, after a bout with pancreatic cancer. A permanent host eventually will be named.

It would be very interesting to see whether Rodgers would take the job, if it’s offered to him. It’s an opportunity that may knock only once, and it’s possible that Rodgers’ answer would be, “What is hell yes?”