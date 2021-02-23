Alex Smith: My comeback threw wrench into WFT’s plans

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2021, 2:38 PM EST
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

After benching Dwayne Haskins and watching Kyle Allen go down with an ankle injury, the Washington Football Team turned to Alex Smith as their starting quarterback.

It was Smith’s first time in that role since the 2018 leg injury that threatened his life and career, but he was able to do well enough that Washington won five of his six starts and won the NFC East title. While having Smith on hand worked out for the team, Smith told Clay Skipper of GQ that he didn’t feel overly welcome when he first told the team he was going to try to play again.

Smith said the team “never thought I was coming back” and that “it wasn’t like open arms” when he said he was planning to return to action.

“When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan,” Smith said. “They didn’t see it, didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime, they came in, I’m like the leftovers and I’m hurt and I’m this liability. Heck no, they didn’t want me there. At that point, as you can imagine, everything I’d been through, I couldn’t have cared less about all that. Whether you like it or not, I’m giving this a go at this point.”

Smith had a guaranteed salary of $16 million last season, so there wasn’t much reason for Washington not to give him a shot once he did get cleared to play. He remains under contract for 2021, but the team would only be on the hook for $8.6 million of his $23.3 million cap hit if they decided to move on without him.

There’s been no word on their plans and Smith didn’t say anything definitive about his plans regarding playing in 2021 in the interview, but he did reiterate that he believes he has more to do on the field.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Alex Smith: My comeback threw wrench into WFT’s plans

  1. I don’t think there’s any doubt he helped them “limp” (no pun intended) into the playoffs last year. But as good of a story it was, the play wasn’t stellar and wasn’t going to provide any major come from behind victories against big opponents. The late season “cramping” or whatever it truly was proves he won’t be able to sustain a full season as QB1.

  2. Sounds like he wants out. I’d like to see him reunite with Urban Meyer. If he’s OK backing up a rookie again.

  3. He brought WFT stability and leadership but if that leg doesn’t get stronger he can’t play an 8 game season let alone a 16 game season. Against the Eagles he looked flat out terrible, like it hurt just to move.

  6. *Did Alex just talk his way of the WTF team? Fantastic comeback story of courage and perseverance.

  7. In an odd way Alex Smith’s presence on the roster was a good and bad for the team. The good was saving their season from imploding because of how terrible Haskins was, helping them win the division. The was that if they had lost more games they’d be in better position to draft one of the better QBs in April.
    Making the playoffs for one year, versus potentially losing out on drafting your quarterback for the next dozen years isn’t a just a wrench, it’s an anvil.

  8. I think Ron Rivera is a smart coach. I think he will look at the physical health of Alex Smith and his leadership, look at the free agents available at QB, look at who may be available in the draft, and then decide what direction the WFC need to go.

  9. Haskins should have approached it the same way. New regime didn’t pick him and didn’t want him as the starter, but he could have worked hard to show them he belonged in the NFL. All the negative comments about Smith here seem to be ignoring reality, he can’t talk his way off a team that doesn’t want him. They have multiple backups under contract and are openly pursuing an upgrade at starter.

  10. The WFT was still horrible, do not pat yourself on the back to much. Comeback story was great…..his play was not. Its not like they really had a choice in playing him in the end.

  11. Well….it’s Washington. They aren’t exactly known as an organization with any real leadership or class. At least within the Snyder era.

  13. Gotta give Smith credit, though. I can’t think of anyone who came back from such a horrific injury. Theismann didn’t, Kaufman didn’t. At the time, I was thinking that Smith would be lucky to walk again. Now he’s got another big injury, the chance of returning to the WFT.(And Daniel Snyder.)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.