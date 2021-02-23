Alvin Kamara: Drew Brees taking his time to make best decision for him

Getty Images

On a February 3 appearance on PFT Live, Saints head coach Sean Payton said that he expected quarterback Drew Brees to make an announcement about his plans for the 2021 season in “the next week, week-and-a-half.”

We’re closing in on three weeks since that appearance and there’s been no word from Brees about his plans. If running back Alvin Kamara has any inside info on which way that’s going, he’s keeping it to himself.

Kamara was on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to promote his sponsorship of driver Ryan Vargas’ car and the topic of Brees came up during the conversation.

“As far as his career goes and retiring or playing still, a lot of people ask me that and I just say, ‘Drew’s going to take his time and make the best decision for him.’ He’s a legend,” Kamara said, via John Hendrix of SI.com. “He’s definitely going to go down as one of the greatest.”

Brees’ agreed to cut his 2021 salary by nearly $24 million in a move that helped the Saints’ cap situation and sent a clear signal that he won’t be continuing his playing career. The final announcement still needs to come from Brees and, once it does, he’ll move into the broadcast booth while Kamara gets used to life with a different quarterback.