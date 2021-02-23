Andy Reid’s face shield now an artifact at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The face shield worn by Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the 2020 season is going on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced that Reid has provided a hat and face shield from the season for part of the Hall of Fame’s Pro Football Today Gallery.

The unique way the 2020 season was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is a part of pro football history, and Reid’s face shield is one of the iconic images from the way football looked different last season.

Perhaps some day, Hall of Fame visitors can view a football season being played during a pandemic as ancient history.