Cam Newton is definitely better than plenty of starting quarterbacks

Getty Images

Soon-to-be-free-agent quarterback Cam Newton recently declared that there aren’t 32 quarterbacks better than him. He’s right.

On Tuesday’s PFT Live, Simms and I went through all 32 teams and identified several starting (for now) quarterbacks who aren’t as good, in our view, as Newton.

Check out the attached video for the full discussion. Or keep reading. (Or both.)

This isn’t about potential destinations or fit or whatever. It’s a simple yes-or-no, up-or-down look at whether Newton is better or not better than the quarterback in question.

Newton is better than, in our view: Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Jaguars quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Washington quarterbacks Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke (and Kyle Allen, whom we didn’t specifically mention), Bears quarterbacks Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

We flagged two as toss-ups: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Here’s the part where I invite you to agree or disagree in the comments. Here’s the part where I acknowledge that you need no express invitation to do that.