Chris Jones: I would love to play with J.J. Watt

Getty Images

J.J. Watt‘s tweets are sparking speculation as to his destination in free agency. But around the league, players are still putting their best foot forward to recruit him.

During an interview with Sports Radio 810 WHB, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said it would be nice to play next to Watt.

“J.J. Watt has been my favorite player throughout the league my whole career,” Jones said. “He was the Aaron Donald before Aaron Donald — he was J.J. Watt, you know? So he’s still my favorite player. Would I love to play with him if the opportunity presents itself? Hell yeah. But you never know how these things go. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career. He might want to play with his brother or something, I don’t know.”

Watt was the second player to win three AP defensive player of the year awards. Donald just became the third earlier this month.

Jones added that the first time he ever was star struck meeting a player was when he met Watt.

“That was crazy,” Jones said.

The Chiefs would be a destination where Watt would have a good shot at winning a Super Bowl. But they might not be able to pay him as much as a team like the Browns.