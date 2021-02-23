Criminal investigation into Von Miller given to D.A., no decision on charges

Getty Images

There was word last month that police in Parker, Colorado had opened a criminal investigation into undisclosed allegations made against Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Tuesday brought an update in the status of that case.

The police department has turned over the results of the investigation to the 18th Judicial District District Attorney in Colorado for review. As that review is ongoing, there have been no charges filed in the case at this time and there may not be any charges filed at any point in the future.

“A charging decision has not been made. There is no filed case,” D.A. spokeswoman Vikki Magoya said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Miller would be subject to possible NFL discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy, but more information about the nature of the allegations and a decision from the D.A. about how to proceed would likely determine how the league would handle the matter. Miller is under contract to the Broncos, although they have not exercised their option for 2021 at this point.