Dez Bryant wants to play two more seasons but not with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens weren’t expected to bring back Dez Bryant anyway, but the receiver made clear in a series of tweets Tuesday night, that he has no interest in returning.

Bryant, 32, played six games, making six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns, in his return to football after two years out of the game.

“I realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me,” Bryant wrote. “No bad blood. That’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it.”

Bryant said he plans on playing two more seasons “and that’s it for me.” The question is: Will anyone else give him a shot?

The Ravens finished last in the league in passing, with Bryant behind Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead on the depth chart. Bryant played 129 snaps. He never had more than 28 yards receiving in a game and didn’t make a catch in the team’s two playoff games, playing nine snaps in each game.

“It’s hard,” Bryant wrote. “I’ve been off almost three years. I flashed my abilities to the point [Ravens coach John] Harbaugh asked was I ready to play because he thought I was ready …You have to learn the playbook …chemistry with the QB have to be on point.”

Bryant said he was thankful for the opportunity, was unbothered about playing time and enjoyed himself.