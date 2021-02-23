Disney, NFL have a gap of more than $1 billion per year in their initial positions

Posted by Mike Florio on February 23, 2021, 12:17 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

As the NFL works toward extending all TV deals for another 10 years, the network with which the league must do the must work is ESPN.

Disney, the parent company of ESPN and ABC, has balked at the NFL’s demands. According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the NFL initially asked for $3.5 billion per year for Monday Night Football. That would represent a 75-percent increase over ESPN’s current annual average of $2 billion.

Per Ourand, ESPN offered $2.4 billion per year, a 20-percent bump over the current amount.

Common sense suggests that the two sides will meet in the middle, possibly at $2.95 billion per year. If, after all, ESPN put $2.4 billion on the table knowing that ESPN wanted $3.5 billion, it could easily be argued that ESPN knew or should have known that the two numbers would set up a final agreement at the midpoint.

But that’s hardly a hard-and-fast method for bridging a financial gap. ESPN may stop short of $2.95 billion, especially if no other network is ready to pilfer the rights to Monday nights. Then there’s the question of whether new Disney CEO Bob Chapek would walk away from NFL rights — and the question of whether Disney can make the NFL think that Chapek would.

It’s high-stakes poker, to be sure. The NFL always drives a hard bargain because it has a great product that gathers eyeballs like nothing else. And the NFL has always managed to have one other willing bidder to leverage all other networks to pay whatever the NFL wants.

Currently, which network would provide the NFL with the leverage needed to get ESPN to pay more than it’s willing to pay? If there isn’t one, ESPN could be in a position to get a deal closer to $2.4 billion than $3.5 billion.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Disney, NFL have a gap of more than $1 billion per year in their initial positions

  2. I’m sorry but I just don’t see the value in Espn paying that much… They are a dying brand since there are numerous YouTubers who do a better job than them at their house. A few games a year won’t change that.

  3. 3.9B for mediocre games isn’t worth it. They give NBC the best games. Networks will end up paying.

  4. Disney could up viewership if it had it’s own version of Nikolodeon’s Slime Splashdown TDs – maybe cartoon banana skins under coaches making bad calls, or players who fumble/drop.

  10. You said it best that they are doing “the must work.” That sounds like a euphemism for under the table action

  11. Getting the NFL away from ESPN and ABC would be the greatest thing ever for football.

  13. If I were the NFL I would say to Disney this is a take it or leave it offer (they will negotiate down anyway put this tells Disney that we aren’t meeting in the middle).

    ESPN is practically worthless without football and it is true that a lot of college ball (a very lucrative product) is broadcast by ESPN if the NFL finds someone (Hello Amazon) for MNF willing to pay the price how long do you think it will take the Power 5 to approach the same party?

    But on Disney’s part they may no longer be interested in carrying sports as they may not see the value of the product to their core earnings.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.