Former 49ers receiver Dick Witcher dies at 76

USA TODAY Sports

Former 49ers receiver Dick Witcher has died, the team announced Tuesday. Witcher was 76.

Witcher spent his entire eight-year career with the 49ers. The team selected him in the eighth-round of the 1966 draft.

He appeared in 109 games with 59 starts.

Witcher finished his career with 172 receptions for 2,359 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His best season was his second season when he made 46 receptions for 705 yards and three touchdowns in 1967.

Witcher also played five postseason games, catching 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.