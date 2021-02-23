J.J. Watt’s cryptic tweet sparks crazy speculation about his next destination

Getty Images

J.J. Watt has said that “free agency is wild.” He’s doing his best to make it even wilder.

A seven-word tweet that Watt posted on Tuesday morning has sparked rampant speculation regarding the message he isn’t, or isn’t, sending regarding his future.

“Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell,” Watt said.

Some are suggesting that it means Watt will join the Bills. “Mitochondria,” for example, has the same number of letters as “Buffalo Bills.” (That seems like a stretch.) Then there’s the fact that the Mitochondria Research Society is headquartered in Buffalo. (That seems like less of a stretch.)

Fans of other teams are in on the act. For example, Mitochondria has a “C” in it, which means Watt is heading to Cleveland.

Regardless, the situation has sparked enough discussion that “mitochondria” is trending.

Whatever the meaning, even if there’s no meaning at all, it’s fun to wonder where Watt is going next — and whether any team will make a firm offer before the salary cap for 2021 is officially set.

Until then, Watt should tweet more fun facts. Like “the human head weighs eight pounds.”