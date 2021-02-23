J.K. Dobbins wants to show more of his ability in 2021

Getty Images

J.K. Dobbins was used to being the featured back at Ohio State.

He rushed for 1,403 yards as a true freshman at Ohio State in 2017, and ended up with 5,104 yards from scrimmage and 43 total touchdowns in his three years with the program.

So it took a little adjusting to the Ravens’ heavy rotation of running backs after he entered the league as the 55th overall pick in 2020.

Dobbins didn’t receive double-digit carries until Week 8, as he recorded 113 yards in Baltimore’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. But Dobbins proved his value from there, scoring a touchdown in each of Baltimore’s final six regular season games. And in the team’s Week 17 victory over Cincinnati, Dobbins had 160 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Baltimore finished 2020 as the league’s top rushing offense, with Dobbins second on the club behind Lamar Jackson with 805 yards. But Dobbins wants more for himself and the team in 2021.

“I want that weight on my shoulders,” Dobbins said, via the Ravens website. “In clutch time, I want my teammates to look at me and be like, ‘We want him touching the ball. We want him alongside of us in clutch time.’ I thrive on things like that. I pride myself on being a playmaker. I didn’t get to show that this year. Hopefully I can share that with the whole world.”

The Ravens also have Gus Edwards, but released Mark Ingram in January. That means Dobbins should be more of a featured back next season.

“The team is looking at me. The coaches are looking at me. I love that. Put it on me and let’s go,” Dobbins said. “That’s how I see this offseason and that’s how I’m attacking it. My teammates and coaches are putting trust in me, so I can’t let them down.”