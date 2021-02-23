Nick Bosa: You’ll see my progress on the field next year

Getty Images

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa had his 2020 cut well short when he tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Jets.

He was coming off a defensive rookie of the year season, recording 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits in the regular season. Then he had 4.0 sacks and three tackles for loss in San Francisco’s three postseason games, as the club lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

Bosa is expected to be ready for the regular season, and apparently anticipates displaying significant improvement.

“You’ll see my progress on the field next year. Tell them I’m gonna be better,” Bosa said on Monday, via Josina Anderson.

Bosa has a history of recovering from a serious knee injury to perform well. He also tore an ACL in high school, before starring on the defensive line at Ohio State.