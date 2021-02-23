Panthers re-sign Trent Scott to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Panthers have brought back offensive tackle Trent Scott on a one-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Scott was slated to become a restricted free agent next month. Carolina claimed him off waivers when the Chargers cut him in September. Scott appeared in 14 games for the Panthers in 2020, starting four of them at left tackle for Russell Okung.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State, Scott played 25 games for the Chargers from 2018-2019, starting 10 of them.

Of Carolina’s starting offensive lineman in 2020, only center Matt Paradis is under contract for 2021. The club is reportedly working toward signing right tackle Taylor Moton to a multi-year contract. But if a deal cannot be reached, Moton is a candidate for the franchise tag.