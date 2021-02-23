Rams announce full coaching staff for 2021

Getty Images

The Rams have finalized head coach Sean McVay’s coaching staff for the 2021 season.

The biggest change from the 2020 season comes on the defensive side of the ball. Raheem Morris is the new defensive coordinator with Brandon Staley changing locker rooms at SoFi Stadium to take over as the head coach of the Chargers.

Morris will be working with defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson, linebackers coach Chris Shula, secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero, assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, assistant linebackers coach Thad Bogardus, and assistant secondary coach Jonathan Cooley.

Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be joined by running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown, offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Wes Phillips, wide receivers coach Eric Yarber, assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, offensive assistant Nick Jones, offensive assistant Zak Kromer, and offensive assistant Chris O’Hara.

Joe DeCamillis is the new special teams coordinator with John Bonamego moving to a senior coaching assistant position. Dwayne Stukes is the assistant special teams coach.