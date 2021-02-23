Report: “Mutual” interest between Dolphins, Aaron Jones

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to be the top running back on the free agent market when the new league year begins next month.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, when Jones hits the market the Miami Dolphins will be one of the teams pursuing him.

The report says the interest is mutual with Jones with the Dolphins among the teams he’d consider signing with this offseason

The Dolphins had five different runners start in the backfield last season with Myles Gaskin being the most productive. Gaskin had 584 yards and three touchdowns on 142 carries last year. Gaskin also caught 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns. Salvon Ahmed was second on the team with 319 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries.

Jones is coming off a second straight 1,000-yard season in Green Bay with a career-best 1,104 yards in 2020. A productive rushing attack could be a nice boost for Tua Tagovailoa as he enters his second season in the NFL as the team’s presumptive full-time starter. Gaskin had a nice season for Miami but Jones would be a significant addition to the backfield.

Free agency is still multiple weeks away and Jones should have several teams interested in his services.