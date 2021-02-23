Report: Tiger Woods was on way to meet Justin Herbert, Drew Brees

USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods was on his way to meet NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert when he crashed his car in a rollover accident in the Los Angeles area Tuesday, Shelley Smith of ESPN reports.

Woods reportedly was running late for a scheduled photo shoot with Brees and Herbert, who were playing golf.

Woods underwent hours of surgery on multiple leg injuries at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

He spent the weekend as host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, though he didn’t play in the tournament. Woods, 45, stayed in town reportedly to shoot a project with Discovery Networks at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Woods appeared in a tweet with comedian David Spade on Monday.