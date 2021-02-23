Richard Sherman says Terry McLaurin would be special if he had help at receiver

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has a rather high opinion of Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin, who has racked up 145 catches, 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns in his two seasons in D.C., has flashed star potential despite having numerous quarterbacks throwing him passes.

In an interview on Chris Collinsworth’s podcast alongside Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Sherman said McLaurin would be even better than he’s shown so far if he had a little bit of help.

“If he had anybody else beside him and they couldn’t just double him and cloud him all the time, he’d be special,” Sherman said, via Zach Brook of 106.7 The Fan. “But that’s the hard thing — they can’t find anybody else. They’ve got a bunch of guys who kind of flash, but he plays hard.”

McLaurin had 1,118 yards this season on 87 catches for Washington. The next best receiving option for the team was Cam Sims, who had 477 yards on 32 catches. Sims was fourth on the team in receiving behind tight end Logan Thomas and running back J.D. McKissic. McLaurin’s rookie season was much of the same with him having nearly 600 yards more than the next best option in Kelvin Harmon.

McLaurin has managed to produce at that level despite three different starting quarterbacks in 2019 and four different starts this past season. Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy all started games in 2019 with Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke all getting starts this year. Despite that revolving door, McLaurin keeps catching passes.

“He’s really good and he plays hard all the time,” Sherman said.