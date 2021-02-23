Texans re-sign Cornell Armstrong

Getty Images

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong was set for restricted free agency next month, but the Texans have moved to keep him off that market.

Armstrong’s agent Brett Tessler announced that his client has signed a new deal with Houston for the 2021 season. No financial terms of that deal were announced.

Armstrong was a 2018 sixth-round pick by the Dolphins and moved on to the Texans after failing to make the team at the start of the 2019 season. He played five games in 2019 and 10 games last season with the bulk of his 2020 work coming on special teams.

In 30 career games, Armstrong has been credited with 12 tackles.