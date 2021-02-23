Texans re-signing Buddy Howell

Getty Images

The Texans re-signed one impending restricted free agent earlier on Tuesday and that work continued into the afternoon.

Per multiple reports, Houston is re-signing running back Buddy Howell to a one-year contract instead of letting him hit restricted free agency. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Howell won’t make as much as he would have with the $2.133 million RFA tender. But Howell’s deal includes guaranteed money.

Howell rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries in 2020, but he spent most of his time on special teams. He’s been a mainstay in the game’s third phase since he arrived in Houston back in 2018.

Howell originally singed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but was waived during final roster cuts. He’s been with the Texans ever since.