WFT to pick a new name after 2021 season

The Washington Football Team will have a proper football team name again, eventually.

On Tuesday, the organization launched a website that will chronicle the team’s search for a new name. WashingtonJourney.com allows fans to submit their own ideas for a new name for the franchise.

The organization retired its former nickname last year, under mounting pressure from Native American groups, some fans, some media, and key sponsors. Given the practical challenges when it comes to securing appropriate trademark protection, the organization opted for “Washington Football Team” in 2020.

It remains possible, in theory, that the journey ends with the franchise’s current name. If, for example, the Washington Football Team gets to the Super Bowl in 2021, there could be strong public sentiment to keep the non-name name.

Regardless of where the effort ends, it’s a smart way to make the process transparent, and to involve fans. Above all else, it turns a negative situation into something that could become a positive development for the organization.