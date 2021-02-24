Art Rooney II would like Ben Roethlisberger back, need to work out contract

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2021, 9:36 AM EST
Steelers president Art Rooney has released a statement about Tuesday’s meeting with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger about Roethlisberger’s return for the 2021 season.

Roethlisberger’s agent Ryan Tollner said Tuesday that Rooney expressed a desire to have the quarterback back for an 18th season in Pittsburgh. Rooney confirmed that on Wednesday while noting that there’s still some work to do to ensure that he remains with the Steelers.

“Ben Roethlisberger and I met yesterday morning and we had a productive meeting,” Rooney said. “We were able to discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go. Ben assured me that he is committed to coming back to help us win, and I told Ben that we would like to have him back to help us win a championship. We both understand the next step is to work out Ben’s contract situation.”

Roethlisberger is set to have a cap number of $41.25 million in 2021. That could be addressed with an extension that converts most of his $19 million in compensation into a signing bonus while tacking dummy years onto his pact in order to spread that hit out over several years.

That’s a rather straightforward way of handling the contract situation that could be handled without much stress. Things would get more complicated if the Steelers would prefer to pare down that compensation without kicking too much of the can further down the road.

  2. 4000 yards, 33 touchdowns and only 10 picks, it looks good on paper but it didn’t look good last year actually seeing it, time to move on

  3. Easy choice to bring him back.

    Largely the D is back except for Dupree who was gone and replaced by Highsmith, the rookie, who did a good job. Can’t waste that defense because some of those guys like Heyward and Haden will be on the back nine soon.

    Team knows what it’s like not to have Ben. With a great defense in ’19 and a Ben-less offense after week 2, they still finished 8-8 and were 8-5 before the QB play finally crashed and burned with what they had left there.

  4. Balsagna says:
    February 24, 2021 at 9:43 am
    As a Browns fan, this is incredible news.
    ————————————————
    Agreed. The QB with the 2nd most career wins in the Brown’s home stadium will play another season.

  6. Even the most die hard Steelers fans can’t possibly believe that Ben going to help them win a championship. Whatever window he had was slammed shut years ago.

  7. the problem with an extension is don’t you just take the cap hit in a year or two then? Sounds to me like they basically want him to take a major pay cut, or else they want to move on and just know they will stink for a year while they collect the capital to get a long term answer.

