Brandon Beane focused on free agency, draft before Josh Allen extension

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is eligible for a contract extension for the first time, but it won’t be the first order of business for the Bills this offseason.

The timeline for a potential Allen extension came up during General Manager Brandon Beane’s appearance on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast. Beane said the team had to get through free agency and the draft before turning its attention in that direction.

“Josh is a guy that we do believe in and we would definitely take a look at him later this offseason,” Beane said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “Right now, we’ll focus on our upcoming free agents, plus anybody we want to add, and then the draft. Generally, what I’ve done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what our money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this year, but the years beyond.”

Beane said the team would have a better grasp on how the cap will look in the future if there’s a clearer idea about how many fans will be at games and the state of the league’s broadcast deals later this year. He also noted that the team can exercise Allen’s fifth-year option “if we can’t make it work or we don’t have a good clarity on the cap” in the months to come.