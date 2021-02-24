Bruce Arians: Tom Brady should be ready for 7-on-7 work around June

Getty Images

News emerged following Tom Brady‘s seventh Super Bowl victory that he would undergo offseason knee surgery.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported Brady’s surgery is “more than just a little clean-up.” But head coach Bruce Arians indicated Wednesday that Brady should be alright well before the start of the regular season in September.

Arians told reporters that Brady should be ready to throw and participate in 7-on-7 drills around June. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Arians also noted Brady doesn’t really need to throw and can simply “coach the s–t out of” his teammates during the offseason.

Brady will turn 44 on Aug. 3 and appears to be headed for a contract extension.

It’s still unclear what offseason programs will entail for teams in 2021 — if they exist at all. During his Super Bowl press conference a few weeks ago, commissioner Roger Goodell said “virtual is going to be a part of our lives” whether or not offseason programs are able to resemble what they were prior to 2020.