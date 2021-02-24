Buccaneers expect Ryan Jensen, Donovan Smith back next season

Getty Images

As the Buccaneers work on ways to keep their free agents on board for the 2021 season, they’ll have to consider moves with current members of the roster that would free up cap space.

Some of that can be done by restructuring contracts and moving cap hits into future seasons. The Bucs could also cut current members of the team with sizable cap numbers.

Two such players are left tackle Donovan Smith and center Ryan Jensen. Moving on from Smith, who has a $14.25 million hit, and Jensen, who has a $10 million hit, would leave no dead money on the cap, but it would leave the team looking for replacements in front of Tom Brady. On Wednesday, General Manager Jason Licht said he does not plan on moving forward without either player.

Licht said, via multiple reports, that the Bucs love both players and that he expects both players will remain with the team. Both players are heading into the final year of their current contracts, so extensions would likely lessen the short-term cap hit if the team opted to go that route this offseason.