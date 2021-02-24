Chris Jones: I keep telling myself I won’t lose in the Super Bowl again

USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs came close to becoming the first team since the 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but ultimately fell short of their goal to “run it back.”

During a Tuesday interview with Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said the experience of dropping the big game isn’t one he’s eager to repeat. And it took him a little time to process the loss.

“I thought about it after the game. I had a long plane ride home,” Jones said. “I had a moment to appreciate the season, especially with all the adversity that we faced along the way. Especially with COVID and the pandemic, I had to appreciate that we were still able to have a season. But that motivated me even more.

“I keep telling myself I won’t lose in the Super Bowl again, but I’m just [working] and I’m going to put myself in a position to give this team the best of me. That’s all you can do. You really can’t hang on a loss because we’ve got to focus on this season. It happens, unfortunately. So unfortunately, there’s a winner and there’s a loser and we’re always playing to win, but sometimes things don’t go according to the plan. But we’ve still got another opportunity to come back, especially with this team that we have. So let’s focus on this year, getting better, getting the best we can be as a person and bringing it through OTAs and training camp.”

Given that the Chiefs have their core locked up — including quarterback Patrick Mahomes — they have as good a shot as anyone to reach the Super Bowl again. But Kansas City is currently projected to be over the 2021 salary cap, so some hard roster decisions could be on the way.