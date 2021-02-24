Chris Spielman signals he wants to keep Kenny Golladay

Getty Images

Chris Spielman, the former Lions player who now has a prominent place in the team’s front office, indicated this week that he hopes to keep wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is poised to become a free agent next month.

Spielman said on WXYT-FM that he’s a big fan of the way Golladay plays the game.

“I think Kenny is a, he’s a competitive guy and the thing that I’ve always admired most about Kenny when doing the games on TV is his ability to win the 50-50 ball,” Spielman said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I just think his size and what he can bring to the table is something that a lot of people liked about Kenny Golladay, including me.”

Spielman also said that he believes in building a team with wide receivers near the top of the list of priorities — something that Spielman, a former middle linebacker, didn’t always think.

“I have a theory that you kind of, back when I played . . . you used to build from the inside out,” Spielman said. “Well, today’s league, I think you build from the outside in.”

The Lions are currently slated to be over the 2021 salary cap, so they have some moves to make before they can either sign Golladay to a new contract or put the franchise tag on him. But Spielman sounds like he wants the Lions to make those moves.