Hearing in Melvin Gordon DUI case pushed to March 10

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge in Denver last month and was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case on Wednesday, but it has been pushed to next month.

The hearing will now be held on March 10. The Denver District Court granted a continuance requested by Gordon’s lawyer.

“Some new information has come up that is the subject of discussion between the parties,” Malen said in the hearing, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

The trial is still et to start on April 8.

Gordon was arrested Oct. 13 on suspicion of driving under the influence and going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. He did not take a breathalyzer at the scene of the traffic stop.

If he pleads or is found guilty, Gordon will likely be suspended by the league. That would open the door for the Broncos to move to void the $4.5 million in guaranteed money that is on the books for Gordon in 2021.