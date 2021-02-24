Jaguars name Dan Edwards senior VP of tradition/alumni

Getty Images

The Jaguars named Dan Edwards as senior vice president of Jacksonville tradition and alumni on Wednesday.

Edwards was an original Jaguars’ executive, joining the team in 1994 and exclusively leading the Jaguars’ communications department throughout the existence of the franchise.

He previously held the title of senior vice president of communications.

In his new position, Edwards will focus on building alliances, programs, brands and more that will illuminate and market the history, alumni and colorful moments of the Jaguars.

“There has been no better servant to the Jaguars and the Jacksonville community than Dan Edwards,” team president Mark Lamping said. “The Jaguars were extremely fortunate as an expansion team to recruit Dan as a young PR professional to Jacksonville. But anyone who knows Dan – current players, alumni, coaches, colleagues, league officials and many others – will be the first to say that where we really lucked out is being able to call Dan a neighbor and friend.

“That’s why Dan will be perfect for this new and important opportunity. Dan has a passion for the Jaguars and love for our hometown of Jacksonville that will bring a new dimension to everything we do, and want to do, during what is undeniably an exciting time for our fans and franchise.”

Amy Palcic, formerly of the Texans, joined the Jaguars on Wednesdsay as the team’s vice president of football communications, assuming the senior PR role that Edwards previously held. Edwards will report to Lamping, while Palcic will report to both head coach Urban Meyer and General Manager Trent Baalke.