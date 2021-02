Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is having knee surgery.

Pierre-Paul posted a series of videos in his Instagram stories showing his preparation for the surgery.

In one video, Pierre-Paul vowed he’d be 100 percent in 2021 and suggested he was previously playing at only 70 percent.

The 32-year-old Pierre-Paul is heading into the final year of his contract and is due a base salary of $12.5 million this season. Last season he led the Buccaneers with 9.5 sacks.