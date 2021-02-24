JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to stay in Pittsburgh

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger apparently will remain in Pittsburgh. Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes that his future there eventually be secured, too.
Smith-Schuster recently told TMZ.com that he hopes to stay with the Steelers for the rest of his career.
Asked whether he can see himself in a different jersey next season, Smith-Schuster told TMZ.com, “Not right now. Until I actually get let go, other than that, I’m Pittsburgh for life.”
For Smith-Schuster, the question ultimately becomes whether he’d take less to stay in Pittsburgh than to play somewhere else — assuming that the Steelers want to continue the relationship. Given their other receivers and their ability to keep finding more of them in the draft, the team may be ready to move on.