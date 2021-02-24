K.J. Wright: I want to win and I’m still ballin’ so I want to be paid as well

Getty Images

K.J. Wright wants to have his cake and eat it, too.

The veteran linebacker has played for the Seahawks since the club drafted him in the fourth round back in 2011. But now his contract is up and he’s slated to become a free agent next month.

Though he’s talked about wanting to stick with the Seahawks, Wright doesn’t want to settle for a hometown discount. But Wright — who will be 32 in July — also isn’t interested in just going to the team that happens to offer him the most money.

“I’m looking for the best of both worlds. I want to go to an organization that is a winning culture,” Wright said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I want to win now. I want to win and I’m still ballin’ so I want to be paid as well. I’m looking for the best of both worlds — it’s not just about cashing in. I [don’t] want to go to a team where it’s 2-14 at the end of the year. I’ve always been a winner my whole career and I don’t plan on that to change.”

Wright won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in 2013. Of the 10 seasons he’s played, Seattle has only missed the postseason twice.

But Wright said he hasn’t been engaged in contract discussions with the Seahawks yet.

“The conversations have been non-existent. I haven’t talked numbers, haven’t talked getting re-signed. I believe we’re just going to wait until the middle of March when free agency actually opens,” Wright said. “Priority No. 1, I want to be secure and go out there and play free without any worry in the back of my mind. So I’m looking for a multi-year deal to be secure so I can just play free and the way I want to play.”

Wright started all 16 games for Seattle last year, recording 86 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception. He had five tackles and a QB hit in the Seahawks’ playoff loss to the Rams.