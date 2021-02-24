L.J. Collier had ankle surgery on Tuesday

Getty Images

After battling through injuries as a rookie, Seahawks defensive lineman L.J. Collier had a solid second season. While he started all 16 games and Seattle’s wild-card matchup with the Rams, Collier needed to have something addressed in the offseason.

In an interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Collier said he had an ankle procedure on Tuesday.

“I had my ankle scoped out. I felt out of it for a little bit afterwards, but as soon as I got into the car and stuff, I was good,” Collier said. “So that’s what I was doing yesterday. It was a quick procedure. I’m in a boot now. So it really wasn’t that bad, man.”

Collier was listed with an ankle injury late in the season on Seattle’s practice report, though he was a full participant.

He recorded 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits in 2020.