Mitchell Schwartz undergoing surgery on Wednesday

Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz missed the majority of the season after suffering a back injury during the team’s Week 6 win over Buffalo.

Kansas City and Schwartz held out hope he could return for the rest of the year, potentially even for the Super Bowl. But that did not materialize.

Now Schwartz posted to social media on Wednesday that he is undergoing a procedure to correct the back injury.

“I’m getting surgery today,” Schwartz wrote. “I was hoping to recover enough to get back for playoffs/Super Bowl but that didn’t happen. It’s time to address the issue. The recovery process isn’t too long, which is nice. Looking forward to a healthy 2021!”

Schwartz Through four years with Cleveland to start his career and five seasons with Kansas City, Schwartz had started 134 consecutive regular season games before suffering the injury in Week 6. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and is currently signed through the 2021 season.

  1. This individual is the case-in-point in how quckly a toxic FO can ruin a franchise. Cleveland offered him a contract at the end of his rookie deal which was good, but not great. He thought he was worth more and they gladly let him test the market. When he came back ready to sign after several weeks – he couldn’t get a better offer – they lowered their own offer. Penny pinching foolery. Cleveland finally this year put together a good O-line that had been fine prior to Schwartz departure: it took them 5 years to recover from that mistake.

    I said then: it’s a foolish way to treat people and to run a business. Other FAs saw that and signed elsewhere or refused to even talk to our FO.

  2. Well this makes the chiefs cutting him or fisher this off-season to free up cap space trickier…

  3. We saw bad we missed Mitchell Schwartz in the Super Bowl. Good luck in your surgery Mitchell – God Bless you, and thanks for all of the joy you have help brought to Chiefs Kingdom!

