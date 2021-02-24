Ndamukong Suh likes to piss off Aaron Rodgers on the field, hopes to connect off the field

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have a longtime rivalry. They’ve played against each other many times, and Suh was once suspended for stepping on Rodgers’ arm. (The suspension was overturned on appeal.)

Suh’s Buccaneers got the best of Rodgers’ Packers in the NFC Championship Game, and Suh says he took delight in that. But Suh also said he approached Rodgers after the game and said he’d like to get together over the offseason, as Suh believes the two of them might go into business together.

“I’m gonna always want to piss off Aaron and make him not want to be my friend on the football field,” Suh said on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. “When it’s off field we’ll definitely find the time and I’m hoping to connect.”

Suh said trying to piss off Rodgers is nothing personal, and he tries to piss off every quarterback he faces, including Tom Brady on the practice field.

“Without question, all quarterbacks. Even Tom, I want to piss Tom off during practice,” Suh said.

Perhaps Suh pissing off Rodgers will prove to be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.