Terry Fontenot thinks Falcons in “prime spot” with No. 4 pick

There are a handful of quarterbacks who are expected to be among the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which could lead to a big trade offer from a team in need of a quarterback to one that is looking for other things.

It’s not clear where the Falcons fall on that spectrum. General Manager Terry Fontenot has shared his belief that “you always bring in quarterbacks” and Matt Ryan turns 36 in May, so some have wondered if they may look to the future of the position this year.

Ryan’s play hasn’t hit a level where finding a successor is an immediate need, however, and Fontenot left every option open when discussing his feelings about having the fourth pick in the draft with reporters on Tuesday.

“There are so many different scenarios,” Fontenot said, via Tori McElhaney of TheAthletic.com. “There are going to be some really good players there at No. 4. We can move up, and we can move down and acquire more picks. There’s just a lot of different scenarios to really go through. It’s a prime spot to be in. It’s not somewhere that we want to be in very often with this team, but we are going to take advantage of that and be open to all possibilities.”

Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, but there’s not much certainty about what the teams with the next few picks are going to do in April and that should make for plenty of comments like Fontenot’s when discussions of draft plans come up in the next couple of months.