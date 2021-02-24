Texans release Eddie Vanderdoes

Getty Images

The Texans have parted ways with another defensive lineman, although this move comes with less fanfare than J.J. Watt‘s departure earlier this month.

The team announced the release of defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes on Wednesday. The league’s transaction wire notes that the move came with a non-football injury designation.

Vanderdoes did not play at all in 2020 after opting out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His $825,000 contract for that campaign tolled into 2021.

Vanderdoes joined the Texans in 2019 and had eight tackles in three games. He was a 2017 third-round pick of the Texans and had 18 tackles in 16 games during his rookie season. He tore his ACL in the final game of that season and did not play in 2019.