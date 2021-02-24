Which NFL artifact would you want to own?

Getty Images

The news that Andy Reid’s defrosted face shield will be displayed at the Hall of Fame inspired PFT Live producer Pete Damilatis. Wednesday’s show included a draft that allowed us to take the discussion in various directions. (And we did.)

Simms and I drafted the artifacts we’d most want to own. The discussions ended up being a very enjoyable and funny (at least for us) PFT Live segment.

Beyond identifying a variety of unique things we’d like to own, we talked about a few unique things we already own. And Simms told a story that took an unexpected turn.

So: (1) check out our list of coveted artifacts in the attached video; and (2) list one or two things you’d like to own.