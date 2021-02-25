Agent says Russell Wilson would accept a trade only to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2021, 1:52 PM EST
Agent Mark Rodgers has confirmed to ESPN something that PFT reported 13 days ago: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has not yet requested a trade.

But Rodgers took it a huge step farther. Wilson told ESPN that Wilson wants to play in Seattle “but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.”

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his current contract. That was a reaction to the rumor that the Seahawks had talked to the Browns about a possible trade in 2018 that would have sent Wilson to Cleveland.

The practical impact of Rodgers’ comment is obvious. Although Wilson hasn’t officially asked to be traded, his identification of the universe of teams for which he’d play sets the stage for one or more of those teams to begin making offers for Wilson’s contract. If one of them eventually makes an offer the Seahawks can’t refuse, then the trade will happen.

Wilson’s discontent isn’t new. For well over a year, whenever the issue of Wilson’s long-term future has come up, we’ve heard the Cowboys as a potential destination. It’s now clear that it’s one of four teams Wilson would welcome.

The presence of the Raiders on the list is also intriguing, since they have a supposed franchise quarterback whom they say don’t want to trade. Derek Carr may not appreciate the notion that Wilson, through his agent, is attempting to supplant Carr.

If it happens, Carr might be the only one upset by it. Wilson in Las Vegas would mean at least two games per year featuring Wilson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Wilson on the Saints also would be fascinating, given the ability of Sean Payton to maximize a quarterback’s skills. In Chicago, Wilson instantly would be the team’s best quarterback since Sid Luckman, and maybe better.

Where things go from here remains to be seen. It seems like no accident that Rodgers has decided to go on the record with Wilson’s preferred destination on the same day a report emerged with plenty of off-record quotes that seem to trace back to the Seahawks.

Ultimately, here’s the question the Seahawks needs to resolve. Do they think Wilson is a true short-list franchise quarterback through whom their offense should run? If they do, keep him. If not, the Seahawks should take what they can get from a team that views Wilson that way, since that team surely would give up a lot to get him.

49 responses to “Agent says Russell Wilson would accept a trade only to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears

  1. Saints have zero cap. Good luck with all that. Maybe you shouldn’t have taken a max contract when you signed your contract. Can’t pay other players when the QB makes $40M. And don’t complain about your offensive line when you hold the ball longer than any other QB. Wilson is a tool.

  2. Probably want to rethink Dallas, Russ.

    Unless you’re planning on a coup there as well.

    If you think the Seahawks offense needs work, you obviously haven’t looked closely at what McCarthy is running..

  6. lol

    he and his agent may want to get back to college

    all of those teams are in raging cap hells

  8. Interesting “choices”, Dallas atleast has weapons, Saints I thought were up against the cap, Raiders and Bears are hard to understand.

  9. Interesting though.. some fans insisted Ciara was forcing a move to NYC.. were they mistaken??…….

  10. Pace, get it done. Three first round picks, Nick Foles, and a second rounder right now. Mack just turned 30 and this roster is ready to win now.

  11. Good, can we knock off the Wilson to Miami chatter now as it’s nothing but click bait just like the Watson to Miami chatter is.

  14. Dak for Wilson straight up. Maybe throw in a 3rd or 4th round pick with Dak due to ankle injury.

    Dak finally gets his contract and Wilson gets a pass happy offense in an easy division.

  19. I’m sure all those teams want him, but how many can afford him and that monster contract? Definitely not New Orleans.

  21. THIS right here is exactly why Seattle didn’t include him in more decisions about the offense or roster.

    It’s incredibly evident he can NOT evaluate talent or understand the larger picture (cap implications).

    Such lack of critical thinking in where he wants to go and do so with “a chance to win” lol. I wouldn’t let him pick out his own pizza toppings after seeing this list of “best places to be”.

  24. “Agent says Russell Wilson would accept a trade only to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears”

    To summarize: Russell Wilson takes up a huge percentage of Seattle’s salary cap and then wonders why the team can’t surround him with better players. He stomps his feet and holds his breath because management won’t let HIM do THEIR job, then not only demands a trade, but whittles their list of potential trade partners from 31 to four.
    Does that about sum it up?
    I realize it’s not this simple — and therefore won’t happen — but if I’m the Seahawks I tell Rusty he’s under contract and will play for us or no one.
    Maybe the big phony’s wife can get him a Screen Actor’s Guild card. He’s been “acting” like the consummate “team” guy his entire time in Seattle, when in reality it’s always been about him.
    No doubt he saw what other me-first guys around this league are getting away and thought to himself, “why not me?”

  26. Saints – no money , Cowboys- no money. Raiders happy with Carr, so Chicago it’s your move.

  27. What is it with Seahawks wanting to go to Dallas? I’d love to see a Russ for Dak swap.

  28. It’s bizarre what’s happening in Seattle.
    If they are indeed trying to trade him – bad mouthing Wilson won’t help.
    If they intend on keeping him – bad mouthing won’t help.

    Sounds like massive egos are at play here.

  30. Raiders no cap either but Gruden loves other teams’ QBs so prob weak at the knees right now.

  31. Hard pass. Would rather have Derek Carr the next 2 years at 20m per year than Wilson at 35m per year.

  33. LOL. So we’ve entered a new age of the NFL where QB’s are signing mega-break-the-bank deals and demanding “No Trade” clauses….and then asking to be traded.

    Mark Cuban was right.

  34. After hearing about his hissy fit, unless you’re planning on giving him control of your offense why would another team trade for him?

  35. Have the Seahawk coaches even considered changing a scheme to fit the skill set of the players they have? Why are so many teams hell bent on making the player fit the scheme rather than the coaches adapt to get the most out of the players? I can’t stand diva QB’s but if Wilson is making a suggestion that suits his strengths why not at least try it? That to me is crap coaching.

  36. What happens if none of his dream teams cannot or will not meet the Seahawks price? Is he going to pull a Melvin Gordon and hold out? Will he not play hard and let his team lose to show them? There is a world of possibilities, but only a limited number of probabal outcomes, barring unforeseen events or out and out miracles. The Saints would have to gut their team to pay him. The Raiders’ QB, Carr, had a very good year, and would have to pay a king’s Ransom for not that great of an upgrade. I don’t think Chuckie has gone full crazy. The Boys would be PR nightmare with the Dak is God contingent.Who knows what the Bears are thinking. Brady may have the gravitas to call his own shots but Watson is far, far far from that status level. Even Wilson is closer to that than Watson. Next time, air your concerns before signing that contract. And before taking the money. Waiting until your desired results fail to materialize strikes most people as selfish opportunism.

  37. The fact that his agent (camp) has a list of teams is troubling. That means Russell is somewhat seriously having discussions about where he might like to play next. That makes me nervous as a Seahawks Fan. Perhaps he is trying to gain leverage by showing interest in lieu of trade interest denials. Regardless of reasoning, the first and now second steps toward separation is completed. This is a long staircase, so it’s not close to a done deal, but shoot……….

  38. It’s basically saying “I’d never leave my wife….but, if she told me I COULD leave her, I already have 4 other women in mind I’ve been keeping tabs on.”

  39. What would the Bears or Raiders win with Wilson at QB and no first round picks for 2-3 years? Nada.

  41. Why would any QB want to go to the Bears? He must be thinking about the endorsements angle there is all I can think of.

  43. The Saints and their cap is brought up as a barrier year after year and, to date, they have made it work. Restructuring Wilson would continue kicking the can down the road. Of course, Brees has not announced his retirement and doing what one loves as long as they can probably hit home this week with Woods’ car accident. Winston is a free agent and Taysom Hill could be traded to Seattle. I still see the Raiders and Bears out front here.

  45. Trading Carr for Wilson would be like trading a Challenger for a Dodge Dart. Massive downgrade at QB for the Raiders. Won’t happen.

  49. Lol the Saints are $60mill over the cap right now!

    Wilson criticizes Seattle’s O and O-line yet has the Bears on his list? That’s just funny.

