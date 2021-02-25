Broncos release Jurrell Casey

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey‘s run with the Broncos is over after one season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports and PFT has confirmed, via a league source, that the Broncos have released Casey. Casey was set to count for more than $11.8 million against the cap and the team clears all of that space as a result of the move.

The Broncos sent a seventh-round pick to the Titans for Casey last March. He started the first three games of the season, but missed the rest of the year with a torn biceps.

Casey made the Pro Bowl in each of his final five seasons with the Titans, so some team will likely be willing to bet on a rebound if he can show he’s healthy enough to play.

The Broncos also released cornerback A.J. Bouye this month and the two moves opened up about $24 million in cap space for the team to use this offseason.