Bruce Arians: Chris Godwin brings so much more than targets

Getty Images

As he approaches free agency next month, Chris Godwin has said he’d like to remain with the Buccaneers and that he’s not just going to take the most money if it means he’ll be miserable.

On the other side of it, Tampa Bay would clearly like to keep Godwin. Head coach Bruce Arians has talked about that since winning the Super Bowl and reiterated his stance during a Wednesday press conference.

Through four seasons, Godwin has 244 receptions for 3,540 yards with 24 touchdowns. He caught 16 passes for 232 yards with one TD in the Buccaneers’ four postseason games, but had just a pair of catches for nine yards on four targets in Super Bowl LV.

“He brings so much more than targets,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “Look at what he does as an outside receiver and a slot receiver. He’s so unique in that regard. You put his blocking in there, he’s a huge part of what we do offensively. It’s more than stats. It’s also what the guy brings to the huddle. Chris is very, very unique.”

Godwin likely knows just how highly Arians thinks of him, but the public praise can’t hurt. It remains to be seen whether Godwin will take a home-grown discount to play with Brady and have a good shot at winning another Super Bowl — or if the Bucs will choose to use the franchise tag on him. But Arians is at least doing his best to make Godwin feel valued by the team that drafted him as the open market awaits.