Corey Linsley expects to be snapping somewhere else next season

Posted by Josh Alper on February 25, 2021, 1:22 PM EST
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

After the Packers lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, center Corey Linsley acknowledged the possibility that he’d played his final game for Green Bay.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Linsley went even further. He went beyond saying that it is possible that he’ll sign elsewhere in free agency to saying that he expects to be playing for a different team in 2021.

“We’re not closing the door for anything,” Linsley said. “Obviously we’d never do that for any team, especially the Packers, but yeah it definitely feels weird. It looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year.”

Linsley said he is working out as usual, but is feeling “a little more anxiety” than in other offseasons because of the uncertainty about where where he’ll be next season. The 2014 fourth-round pick made his first All-Pro team in 2020 and that should help him find a strong market once free agency opens next month.

8 responses to “Corey Linsley expects to be snapping somewhere else next season

  1. This has Miami written all over it.

    Then the Dolphins can into the draft and do WHATEVER they want.

    If they pair him with Sewell at 3 and Jackson/Hunt/Kindley from last year…..oh boy.

    Ereck Flowers might be one and done in Miami. Solid player, definitely a starter if healthy.

  3. I’d hate to see him leave Green Bay. He’s a solid player and will benefit any team that signs him.

  4. First, never forget these guys are all hired guns. No, he won’t stay in GB because “it’s great there and players never want to leave”. And two, he will be complaining about Rodgers before the ink dries on the contract for his next team.

  5. They can move Jenkins over. Runyan looked like he can start as well.

    I hate to see Linsley leave, but there isn’t a team in this League that has done a better job identifying interior lineman.

  6. And two, he will be complaining about Rodgers before the ink dries on the contract for his next team.
    ———

    1 guy has done that on the way out.

    A bitter WR, who quickly found himself out of football.

  7. conormacleod says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    he will be complaining about Rodgers before the ink dries on the contract for his next team.
    *********
    Yeah, make sure you post those quotes as soon as they’re made available. 🙄
    As with most claims made by the purple trolls, I won’t be holding my breath.

  8. I see all these “fans” on Twitter that are actually Vikings fans pretending to Packers fans, trying and failing to make actual Packers fans look bad. Yes, some have no life whatsoever.

    A lot of things are fluid this time of year in the NFL. Wait and see how it all plays out.

