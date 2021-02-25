ESPN: Matthew Judon’s “personal attacks” on Jamison Hensley were “completely uncalled for”

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon reacted to a report that he didn’t appreciate with an over-the-top threat to release photos of the reporter in a strip club. Judon’s agent has declined to comment on the matter. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN issued a statement.

“We stand by Jamison Hensley’s reporting, and Hensley added Matt Judon’s perspective within the story,” an ESPN spokesperson told PFT via email. “Regardless, the since-deleted personal attacks toward him were completely uncalled for.”

Judon did indeed delete the tweet containing the threat to release photos of Hensley in a strip club. Some have wondered whether the threat amounts to extortion in violation of the law. Others have shrugged at the threat, given that Hensley has every right to go to a strip club, if he wants.

The incident becomes conspicuous because such extreme reactions are rare. If that kind of threat is ever justified (and it’s hard to envision a situation in which it would be), it was much more than Hensley’s report about Judon’s supposed rejection of a long-term offer would warrant.

The Ravens have still not responded to a request for comment on the matter. They currently have to decide whether to apply the franchise tag to Judon if they can’t sign him to a long-term deal before the window for applying the tag closes on March 9.

Because the Ravens tagged Judon in 2020, his franchise tender for 2021 would be determined by applying a 20-percent raise. That would push his pay from $16.808 million last year to $20.17 million this year.