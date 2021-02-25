Frank Reich: The standard of QB play has been set for this franchise

Getty Images

The Colts and Eagles have agreed to a trade that will send Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. But until the deal becomes official at the start of the new league year next month, neither Colts nor Eagles officials can comment on it.

Still, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich addressed the media on Thursday afternoon. Without saying Wentz’s name — because that would be tampering — Reich made it clear how important it is that Wentz play well for the team’s ultimate success.

“Getting good QB play is something that is necessary to win a world championship. And in this franchise the standard has been set,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “We need to continue to have that kind of play.”

Peyton Manning is the most obvious example of that standard for the Colts, and he’s just been elected to the Hall of Fame. Then there’s Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas, going back to the team’s time in Baltimore. Even since Reich has been head coach, the franchise has started the likes of Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers behind center.

A few years ago, Carson Wentz was performing at that level. But after the 2020 season, Wentz and Reich need to recapture whatever worked in 2017 when Reich was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.

If Wentz continues playing like he did in 2020, the Colts won’t have a quarterback close to the franchise’s standard.