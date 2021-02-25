Frank Reich: We’re all hopeful T.Y. Hilton can end his career as a Colt

Getty Images

T.Y. Hilton has spent his entire nine-year career with the Colts. Indianapolis drafted Hilton in the third round of the 2012 draft, and he’s caught 608 passes for 9,360 yards with 50 touchdowns since.

But Hilton’s contract is up, which will make him a free agent for the first time in his career next month. While Hilton could have several opportunities on the open market, his head coach would like to see him return.

“I think we’re all hopeful and optimistic that T.Y. can end his career as a Colt,” Reich said on Thursday, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Reich also mentioned, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, that he recognizes the NFL is a business, but he hopes that side of things can be worked out.

Hilton caught 56 passes for 762 yards with five touchdowns in 2020. If he’s back, Hilton will likely be a critical piece for breaking in new quarterback Carson Wentz.