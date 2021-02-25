Kendall Hinton ready for what’s next after “unreal” NFL debut

Getty Images

The NFL was able to play every game on their 2020 schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were some challenges along the way for teams missing players due to positive tests or close contacts with those who tested positive.

Denver had as big a challenge as any team in Week 12. All of their quarterbacks were unavailable for their game against the Saints, which meant one-time Wake Forest quarterback/practice squad wideout Kendall Hinton was tapped to start the game.

Hinton went 1-of-9 in a 31-3 loss and said that it’s “still unreal” that he wound up in that position. He returned to the practice squad after that game and said that he’s “just ready for what’s next” after signing a futures contract to remain in Denver. If he earns more than that, Hinton knows it will come from his practice work and not the notoriety of his NFL debut.

“I don’t think it gave me a boost or any kind of momentum, just because I did play horribly, even though it was a great experience and I got a lot of things out of it,” Hinton said, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com. “I think what has given me momentum and motivation heading into next year is the things I was able to do in practice that people don’t see.”

A full offseason of in-person work would be a positive for Hinton, but the league’s plans remain up in the air at this point.