Kyler Murray donates 60,000 meals to North Texas Food Bank after winter storm

Getty Images

Winter came and went in a week in Dallas-Fort Worth, but it’s not yet forgotten. A record winter storm has left North Texas dealing with the aftermath.

Donations are helping the recovery.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who played his high school football in the Dallas suburb of Allen, has donated 60,000 meals to the North Texas Food Bank.

“It means the world being able to give back,” Murray told Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “It’s really bigger than anything that I could do. Obviously, sports is my thing; football is my thing. But I think I have a bigger purpose.”

Murray was in town when the storm hit. He said his power went on and off, and he had no hot water for a time.

“But I know, not thinking about myself, there’s way more people that didn’t have food, don’t have the money to go get groceries,” Murray told Fitzgerald. “They didn’t have power. They didn’t have water at all. So for me, it was being blessed and having the ability to give back. It was a no brainer for me. . . .I was just trying to give back and make sure people were safe.”

For more information about the North Texas Food Bank or to donate, visit ntfb.org.