LeSean McCoy: I still have more highlights to give out

Getty Images

The Chiefs weren’t able to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year, but running back LeSean McCoy was.

McCoy joined the Buccaneers in 2020, which meant that he secured his second Super Bowl ring in as many years when his new team beat his old team earlier this month. McCoy didn’t have anything to do with either win as he was inactive in Super Bowl LIV and did not play a snap this year, but that hasn’t dimmed his taste for winning.

During a Thursday appearance on NFL Network, McCoy said that he wants to find a team for the 2021 season. McCoy would like for that team to have an on-field role for him, but it sounds like he’d be OK without much to do as long as the team has a shot to do what the Bucs and Chiefs did the last two seasons.

“The only thing is it has to be the right team,” McCoy said, via LehighValleyLive.com. “I can’t go from two Super Bowls to playing with BA [Bruce Arians], Andy Reid, Tom Brady, and [Patrick] Mahomes to not even having a team that’s competing. I’m still a competitor. To bring me back, I have to play for a team that is a contender, or with some young guys I could help out. I still want to be effective and get a shot to play and showcase my talent. I still have some more highlights to give out.”

McCoy joked that he’s a “rabbit’s foot” for teams and the prospect that he’s a lucky charm is likely a better selling point than anything he’s done between the lines the last two seasons.