Quinnen Williams would be disappointed if he’s traded

When word of Deshaun Watson‘s desire to be traded first surfaced this offseason, the Jets were one of the teams mentioned as a possible bidder for his services.

Discussion of what kind of package they’d have to put together centers on their four first-round picks over the next two season, but it has also included defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Williams’ second NFL season was a clear improvement on his rookie campaign and he said on CBS Sports Radio that he’d like to continue progressing as a member of the Jets.

“Yeah, I’d be disappointed,” Williams said. “I really want to be a Jet for life. I like New York and I want to play in New York. I’d be disappointed if they traded me and didn’t tell me.”

The Jets may be moving on from Sam Darnold even if they don’t trade for Watson and Williams said that he’ll be on board with “whatever decision the head coach and the G.M. and the owners make.” As long as that decision isn’t to send him elsewhere, of course.