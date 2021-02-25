Report: Cowboys not considering cutting Jaylon Smith

Getty Images

Linebacker Jaylon Smith‘s play didn’t earn much praise in 2020, but that doesn’t seem to be causing the Cowboys to ponder moving on without him in 2021.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the team is not considering cutting Smith in a move that would create some cap space later in the offseason. Smith’s $7.2 million salary is guaranteed five days into the league year and the team would clear that amount of space by making him a post-June 1 cut before that money is guaranteed.

Smith had 154 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries while playing for defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s disappointing unit last season. Nolan was fired after the season and his replacement Dan Quinn is moving back to the four-man fronts they used in Smith’s first three years in the lineup.

It seems the Cowboys are hoping that change will benefit Smith once he’s fully recovered from offseason wrist surgery.